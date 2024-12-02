Asian American Alliance welcomes tennis star Rajeev Ram for “Seat at the Table” series

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Asian American Alliance Inc., is hosting another “Seat at the Table” speaker series.

Attendees will get to meet and mingle with 2016 and 2024 Olympic Tennis Silver medalist Rajeev Ram, followed by a candid conversation on his journey from playing for Carmel High School to representing the United States at the Olympics.

Ram is a six-time Grand Slam champion, having won the 2020 Australian Open, the 2021 US Open, the 2022 US Open, and the 2023 US Open in men’s doubles with Joe Salisbury, as well as Australian Open mixed doubles titles in 2019 and 2021 alongside Barbora Krejčíková.

Ram also won two silver medals in mixed doubles with Venus Williams at the 2016 Olympics and in doubles with Austin Krajicek at the 2024 Olympics.

Since its formation, Asian American Alliance’s board, staff and members have participated in Diversity Councils for Mayor Bart Peterson and Mayor Greg Ballard. In addition, they have participated in the planning of Governor Mitch Daniel’s Multi-Ethnic Diversity Summit.

About AAAI

AAAI routinely responds to calls from businesses, educational organizations, and nonprofit and government organization recruiting volunteers, boards, speakers, and requesting participation in festivals and other community events.

The mission of Asian American Alliance, Inc. is to empower Central Indiana Asian Americans to serve and lead in community and businesses.

To learn more, visit www.aaaliance.org.