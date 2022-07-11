Life.Style.Live!

ATI Live! Presents: Un5gettable at Feinstein’s Cabaret, group performs ‘I Kissed Your Mom’

“I accidently kissed your mom.”

These are words we never could’ve guessed would be sung or even uttered on “Life.Style.Live!”, but with a group like Un5gettable, you never know what to expect.

Don Farrell, co-founder and artistic director of Actors Theatre of Indiana, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with two of the Un5gettable members to share a preview of what you can expect next from ATI.

Thursday, July 14

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Feinstein’s Cabaret – Carmel, IN

Friday, July 15

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Feinstein’s Cabaret – Carmel, IN

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ACTORS THEATRE OF INDIANA.