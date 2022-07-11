Life.Style.Live!

ATI Live! Presents: Un5gettable at Feinstein’s Cabaret, group performs ‘I Kissed Your Mom’

by: Tierra Carpenter
“I accidently kissed your mom.”

These are words we never could’ve guessed would be sung or even uttered on “Life.Style.Live!”, but with a group like Un5gettable, you never know what to expect.

Don Farrell, co-founder and artistic director of Actors Theatre of Indiana, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with two of the Un5gettable members to share a preview of what you can expect next from ATI.

ONE VOICE: The Music of Manilow 

Thursday, July 14 

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m. 

Feinstein’s Cabaret – Carmel, IN 

ATI Live! Presents: UN5GETTABLE! 

Friday, July 15 

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m. 

Feinstein’s Cabaret – Carmel, IN 

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ACTORS THEATRE OF INDIANA.

