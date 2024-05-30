Atlas Van Lines: Make moving simple

Atlas Van Lines, Inc. is a major national moving company and the largest subsidiary of Atlas World Group, Inc., headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

With nearly 800 employees spread across North America, Atlas World Group is a significant player in the moving industry.

They have a network of almost 350 Atlas interstate moving agents in the United States and Canada specializing in various moving services, including corporate relocation and household moving.

These agents are experts in transporting high-value items such as electronics, fine art, store fixtures, and furniture.

AAA members can benefit from special perks when moving with Atlas Van Lines.

By simply using their AAA card number, members receive Full Value Protection at no extra cost.

This protection can result in savings averaging around $750, making Atlas Van Lines an attractive option for those looking to relocate.

For more information on their services, interested individuals can visit www.atlasvanlines.com.