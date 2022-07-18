Life.Style.Live!

Australian comedian Celeste Barber brings ‘Fine, Thanks’ tour to Indy tonight with sold-out show

Celeste Barber is hailed as the Australian queen of comedy, and she’s bringing her “Fine, Thanks” tour to Indianapolis tonight!

Barber makes so many people laugh hysterically at her body-positive posts on social media, as she compares herself to other women in the entertainment industry, and she joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” ahead of her upcoming show.

Barber is performing at the Egyptian Room at the Old Nation Centre on Monday, July 18 at 8 p.m.

Tickets are now sold-out, but you can catch her on Netflix soon.

Barber is currently shooting her Netflix show, “Wellmania,” a new comedic drama series based on the novel “Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness.”

The show centers around human tornado Liv (Barber) and a major health crisis where she is forced to rethink her ‘live fast die young’ attitude. Throwing herself body-first into a wellness journey, she tries everything from the benign to the bizarre in an attempt to get well quickly, and reclaim her old life.

For more from Barber, visit her website here.