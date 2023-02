Life.Style.Live!

Author Bethany Lynn Cassity talks motherhood and autism

Author, Bethany Lynn Cassity, joined Wednesdays Life.Style.Live! to share her experience with motherhood.

Cassity has two children. An 11-year-old son with non-verbal autism and a 6-year-old daughter.

Her book, “My Brother is AU-Mazing!” is inspired by her children. Cassity talked about what inspired her to write the book, as well as how her family navigates through life while dealing with autism.

Click here to find out more information.