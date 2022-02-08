Life.Style.Live!

Author David Williams newly-released book ‘African-Americans in Indianapolis’ explores how community overcame horrendous experiences

In African-Americans in Indianapolis, author and historian David Leander Williams explores this history by examining the daunting and horrendous historical events African-Americans living in Indianapolis encountered between 1820 and1970 as well as the community’s determination to overcome these challenges. Revealing many events that have yet to be recorded in history books, textbooks or literature, Williams chronicles the lives and careers of many influential individuals and organizations that worked tirelessly to open doors of opportunity to the African-American community.

