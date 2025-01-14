I Love To Read: ‘Utterly You’ and Geoh’s Children Book Series by L.C. Young

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – L. C. Young, author of the “Utterly You” series and the Geoh’s Children Book series, dropped by the “Life.Style.Live!” studio to talk about her books and her nonprofit, IAMGEOH Inc.

“Life.Style.Live!” Host Felicia Michelle poses with Author and founder of the nonprofit IAMGEOH Inc., L. C. Young. (PHOTO: Emily Reuben/WISH)

Young’s books, especially those centered around the character Geoh, are inspired by her love for her grandchildren. As a multi-generational author, she strives to instill valuable life lessons in her stories—lessons she wishes for her family and all children to carry with them throughout life.

In her children’s books, Young teaches important principles like optimism and the power of turning a negative situation into a positive one. Her main character, Geoh, encourages readers to think beyond their fears and challenges by asking themselves: “What if you can?”

Her other work, the “Utterly You” series, is tailored towards older teens and young adults. “Utterly You” is a Contemporary Crime Thriller Romance Drama Series inspired by the need for greater awareness around sensitive issues like stalking, domestic violence, and human trafficking.

January is Stalking Awareness Month and Human Trafficking Prevention Awareness Month, and it is the perfect time to discuss these uncomfortable but critical issues. “Utterly You” helps readers recognize the subtle signs of unhealthy relationships and empowers them to stand firm against harmful behaviors.

Young is also the founder of the nonprofit IAMGEOH Inc. The nonprofit’s primary focus is to help families, especially children of single-parent homes in our community and communities like this, reach their goals towards a better, healthier, brighter way of living.

To learn more about Young’s work, click here.