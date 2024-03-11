Author Mark Greaney talks ‘THE CHAOS AGENT’

Author Mark Greaney, known for his thrilling Gray Man series, joined us to discuss “THE CHAOS AGENT.”

Greaney’s reputation as a New York Times bestselling author speaks for itself, making him one of the top names in the thriller genre today.

Having worked with Tom Clancy and continued the Jack Ryan stories, Greaney consistently raises the bar, staying ahead with his sharp understanding of military and geopolitical landscapes.

In “THE CHAOS AGENT,” Greaney explores artificial intelligence, adding an intense new layer to his storytelling.

Stepping away from futuristic speculation, Greaney grounds his narrative in present-day technology, crafting a tale that feels both realistic and gripping.

The stakes are high as the Gray Man finds himself caught in a dangerous game, facing adversaries who use advanced AI to target their victims.

With escalating danger and non-stop action, “THE CHAOS AGENT” reaffirms Greaney’s position among the best thriller writers.