Award-winning vocalist returns to Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael with ‘Mark William: Back With A Beat!’

Mark William is back with a beat!

He’s appearing Friday, March 25 and Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel for a return engagement.

William hits the stage like a lightning bolt! He puts his own unique, youthful spin on a golden-age crooner styling, Mark performs a collection of timeless songs from Broadway, The Great American Songbook and beyond. Such iconic tunes include “The Girl From Ipanema,” “The Look of Love,” “Over The Rainbow,” and “On A Clear Day.”

Ahead of this weekend’s performances, he joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share what his fans can expect, his devoted fanbase, his favorite crooners and more.

For tickets and more information visit, feinsteinshc.com.