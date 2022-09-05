Life.Style.Live!

Back 9 Golf & Entertainment

by: Alexis Mitchell
Posted: / Updated:

Back 9 Golf & Entertainment is a state-of-the-art and technologically-advanced golf entertainment facility, offering an unmatched stadium-like experience for golfers, gamers and all lovers of a good time.

The venue located in downtown Indianapolis which includes, a three-story golf range with 75 bays and a 550-person music pavilion. 

The venue’s impressive food and beverage offerings consists of a variety of options and flavors.

Zach Tharp, director of sales and marketing at Back 9 Golf & Entertainment, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the experience of Back 9.

For more information, click here and visit:

facebook.com/Back9indy

instagram.com/back9.indy

twitter.com/back9indy 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indy Eleven vs. Detroit City FC from September 3, 2022

Indy Eleven /

OPEC+ cuts oil supplies to the world as prices fall

Business /

Israeli military admits Shireen Abu Akleh likely killed by Israeli fire​​​​, but won’t charge soldiers

International /

Life. Style. Live! ‘Hot Links’ September 5, 2022

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.