Life.Style.Live!

Back 9 Golf & Entertainment

Back 9 Golf & Entertainment is a state-of-the-art and technologically-advanced golf entertainment facility, offering an unmatched stadium-like experience for golfers, gamers and all lovers of a good time.

The venue located in downtown Indianapolis which includes, a three-story golf range with 75 bays and a 550-person music pavilion.

The venue’s impressive food and beverage offerings consists of a variety of options and flavors.

Zach Tharp, director of sales and marketing at Back 9 Golf & Entertainment, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” to share the experience of Back 9.

