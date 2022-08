Life.Style.Live!

Back-to-school budgeting tips

With inflation concerns on the minds of most Americans, experts are recommending shopping smart and early to find the best deals on essential back-to-school items.

Claudia Lombana, consumer expert and award-winning journalist, to share the latest trends and money-saving strategies.

For more information, click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SLICKDEALS.NET, WALMART, ZENNI AND SOLO.