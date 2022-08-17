Life.Style.Live!

Back to school morning mayhem — Kayla Sullivan tests ‘Life.Style.Live!’ hosts parental morning routine skills

KIDDING WITH KAYLA– Back to school means back to hectic mornings. Sometimes, no matter how much you plan ahead, the mornings before school are still chaotic. WISH-TV specialty content creator Kayla Sullivan’s recent viral video describes her child’s first day of school morning mayhem. She later does a follow up report featuring her child’s obsession with the Spider-Man costume.

On Thursday’s “KIDding with Kayla” segment, she put “Life.Style.Live!” hosts Randy Ollis and Randall Newsome to the test! Can they make a PB&J, change the Spider-Man doll, and snap a picture in 30 seconds? Watch the video to find out!

