Back to School Resource Day prepping children for excellence!

The Back to School Resource Day is an upcoming event organized by Pamela Humes, the Director of Covering Kids and Families of Health and Hospital Corporation, and the Back to School and Community Resource Day (BTS) Organizer. The event aims to provide valuable resources to families and the community as they prepare for the upcoming school year. During the event, there will be a display of backpacks filled with school supplies, which will be distributed to those in need.

Humes shared the schedule, activities, and special features that make the Back to School Resource Day an exciting and valuable experience for families. She also highlighted the organizations or individuals who have generously supported and partnered with Covering Kids and Families of Health and Hospital Corporation to make this event possible.

Covering Kids and Families of Health and Hospital (CKF) is an outreach organization committed to helping families with health coverage enrollment. Their initial goal of providing school supplies through the Back to School Resource Day has evolved into a community-wide event offering a wide range of resources and services. The success of the event is made possible by the support and sponsorship of various organizations, without whom the event would not be possible. By participating in the Back to School Resource Day, families and the community can benefit from the collective efforts of CKF and their partners, ensuring that students are equipped for success and that families have access to vital resources.