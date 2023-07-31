Search
Back-to-school workouts with Firefighter Tim

by: Divine Triplett
Get ready to kickstart the new school year with a back-to-school workout like never before! Join us as we team up with Tim Griffin, a fitness expert from the Carmel Fire Department, to inspire students, parents, and educators alike to prioritize their health and well-being. Whether you’re hitting the books or stepping onto the field, this invigorating workout session will help you build stamina, strength, and confidence. Tune in to discover fun and effective exercises that will keep you energized throughout the school year. Get your gym clothes ready and prepare to sweat it out with our special guest, Tim Griffin! Let’s make this academic year the healthiest one yet!

