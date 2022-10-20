Life.Style.Live!

Bakery provides jobs for people on autism spectrum

A local bakery won big by receiving a “golden ticket” from Walmart and plans to provide more jobs to the severely underemployed autism community.

The BeeFree Gluten-Free Bakery was one of only two small businesses in Indiana awarded a “golden ticket” from Walmart’s ninth annual Open Call event, which has guaranteed them a deal with Sam’s Club stores in January 2023.

Jennifer Wiese, founder and CEO of BeeFree, Inc., joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss creating Warrior Mix for her son Auggy, recipes for Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups and Gluten-Free Pumpkin Muffins, providing jobs for people with autism and more!

BeeFree was born when Wiese could not find gluten-free snacks for her eldest son, Auggy, who has autism. After discovering that the estimated unemployment range for people with autism is 85%, Jennifer has been on a mission to support the autism community through employment. With this unique opportunity on the horizon, BeeFree is expecting to expand its bakery by dedicating more job openings to people with autism

My focus will be the versatility of Warrior Mix and I’ll be making chocolate peanut butter cups and the Best Ever gluten free Pumpkin muffins.

