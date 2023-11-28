Ballet Theater of Carmel prepares for The Nutcracker

The Ballet Theater of Carmel is a pre-professional training academy.

The theater has classes for all levels, from preschool to adult, as well as a Boys Ballet program and a Day Program.

Dancers have the opportunity to perform in 2 full-length ballets and one student showcase every year.

December 15 and 17 they will be performing the classic Nutcracker.

With stunning costumes, Tchaikovsky’s timeless music, and breathtaking choreography performed by BTCA’s pre-professional company and special guest artists, this is a Nutcracker experience you won’t soon forget!

Visit the Sugar Plum Boutique and the Land of Sweets Bake Sale in the beautifully decorated lobby during intermission, and have a photo taken with your favorite dancer after the show at the cast meet and greet.

It’s all happening at the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center, 1000 Mulberry St., Zionsville IN 46077.