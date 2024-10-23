BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha celebrates Diwali and Hindu New Year with vibrant festivities

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is set to host a vibrant and family-friendly celebration of Diwali and the Hindu New Year on November 2nd, starting at 11:30 a.m. This event promises to bring the community together in a spirit of devotion, reflection, and gratitude.

Diwali, one of the most significant and auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, marks the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. As devotees gather at the temple, they will take a moment to reflect on their spiritual journeys, assessing their relationship with Bhagwan over the past year. The day culminates in a special ceremony known as Chopda Pujan, where hundreds of new account books—both in paper and electronic formats—are sanctified. This ritual involves the showering of flower petals and rice grains, accompanied by the melodic chanting of Vedic hymns and prayers.

The celebration continues into the early hours of the following day, marking the Hindu New Year. Devotees will arrive at the mandir for the first darshan of the sacred images, beautifully adorned for the occasion. The New Year is ushered in with the first arti, a devotional ritual that symbolizes the light of knowledge dispelling ignorance.

A highlight of the New Year celebrations is the Annakut, meaning “mountain of food.” This year, over 1,000 unique thals (vegetarian delicacies) will be offered in a grand display of gratitude for the past year and in hopes of blessings for the year ahead. The Annakut offering will include a diverse array of items—snacks, sweets, pickles, spicy dishes, salads, fruit drinks, and more—meticulously prepared by devotees in a spirit of devotion.

The BAPS event is designed to be inclusive and engaging for families, making it an ideal opportunity for community members of all ages to partake in these cherished traditions. Everyone is encouraged to join in the festivities and experience the rich cultural heritage of Diwali and the Hindu New Year.

For more information about the event, please visit www.baps.org.