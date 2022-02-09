Life.Style.Live!

Bar-B-Q Heaven continues blessing Indy with delicious food after 70 years

Bar-B-Q Heaven owner Ronald Jones got his start selling barbecue on his childhood street at the age of eleven.

Two years later his family opened a brick and mortar location that has now been an Indianapolis staple for 70 years.

Jones said he never imagined that the business would be around as long as it has.

“I had no idea that it would have this much longevity, but it was something that I really liked to do, had a passion for and I look forward to it every day,” Jones said.

He said what he loves most about their success is the community involvement.

“The best part of that is we like servicing the community, giving back to the community and being part of the community,” Jones said.

He won’t give away his secret BBQ Sauce recipe, but Jones did share a little bit about what goes into making the perfect piece of barbecue.

“The secret to the sauce is locked away in my safe. … I can teach anybody how to cook a good piece of meat. All you have to do is treat it with tender care. The sauce and the basting sauce are what makes the end product.”

You can find Bar-B-Q Heaven BBQ sauce at their stores.

For more information visit, facebook.com/bar.heaven.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BAR-B-Q HEAVEN.