‘Bar Rescue’ host Jon Taffer talks show’s new season, helping struggling bars improve business

Veteran nightlife expert Jon Taffer is officially back touring the country as he utilizes 30 plus years of experience in the restaurant, bar and nightclub business to help give failing establishments one last chance at success.

Most people know Taffer as a larger-than-life television personality who takes a no-holds-barred approach to help hotels, restaurants, bars and businesses reach their full potential. He is also a New York Times best-selling author, highly sought-after hospitality and general business consultant, and is the creator, executive producer and star of Paramount Network’s Bar Rescue.

For nearly four decades, Taffer has been at the forefront of the business management industry offering his expertise to hundreds of thousands of properties and Fortune 500 companies. He runs Taffer Dynamics, his business operations firm which offers dynamic models for a range of well-known establishments and brands.

You can watch “Bar Rescue” here on the Paramount Network.