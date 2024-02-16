Barbara Bush talks NBA All-Star Legacy Project

As part of the Pacers Sports & Entertainment’s commitment to providing economic support to organizations in the Indianapolis community, the NBA, Indiana Pacers and State Farm will partner to renovate a local youth and adult services center called the Christamore House. We spoke with Barbara Bush, Vice President of Social Impact for the NBA, about the project.

This renovation includes floor paint refresh, a scoreboard, bleachers & wall pads for the gymnasium, new STEM lab equipment & resources, updated flooring, painting & equipment in the wellness room and enhanced wifi connection in the technology lab.

This culminating event represents the 24th live, learn or play center dedicated in Indiana since 2020 to provide safe places for families and youth and the power of basketball to bring people together to create a lasting, positive impact in the community.