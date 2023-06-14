Barbara S. Wynne Tennis Center to unveil renovations

The Barbra Wynne Tennis Center is set to open its 26 all-new US open-style courts and additional QuickStart courts on July 5.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the Indianapolis Community Tennis Program, which has been serving the greater Indianapolis area since 1963. The program welcomes players of all ages, from 3-year-olds to adults, and new classes begin each week with openings available in July.

The High-Performance program is ideal for players preparing for middle school or high school seasons, offering a combination of competition and drilling. Weekly and month-long registration options are available, and interested participants can visit the website at https://tennisprogram.com for more information.

The excitement is building to get back to the 26 beautiful new courts at North Central. Additionally, the Indianapolis Junior Tennis Program, founded by Barbara Wynne 60 years ago, is celebrating Barbara’s 90th birthday with a Fundraiser BINGO BASH in her honor. Past and current players, instructors, coaches, friends, and family are invited to join in the celebration and help raise funds to continue Barbara’s incredible vision and life’s work.

The event will be held on July 21. at Liter House, starting at 6 pm. It’s an opportunity to honor Barbara and support the Indianapolis Junior Tennis Development Fund and Community Tennis Program. The program not only focuses on athletic development but also offers educational programs, volunteer opportunities, and access to the Tennis House Arthur Ashe Reading Room.

This year marks a milestone for the Indianapolis Community Tennis Program, which has positively impacted the lives of children and families through tennis for six decades. The program has grown from Barbara’s backyard court to a multi-court facility named the Barbara S. Wynne Tennis Center in her honor.