Barkeep Vodka: Apple Cider Mule

Barkeep Vodka is a premium spirit crafted from 100% Indiana corn.

Matt Rubin, Founder and CEO of True Essence Foods, and Stephanie Ebarb, Director of Marketing at Barkeep Vodka, joined us to share more information about the Apple Cider Mule.

About Barkeep Vodka: Barkeep Vodka is a premium spirit produced in Indianapolis, using True Essence Foods’ Flavor Balancing filtration process. This process removes off-flavors and delivers a smooth, clean taste, making it perfect for cocktails. Barkeep is gluten-free and free from impurities, offering a blank canvas for mixologists and cocktail enthusiasts to let their ingredients shine.

For those outside Indiana, Barkeep Vodka’s dedication to quality ingredients and production makes it an ideal choice for premium cocktails across the country.