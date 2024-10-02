Barney Wood explores home brewing at Great Fermentations

Barney Wood recently visited Great Fermentations, a local brewery that helps customers learn how to make their own beer, wine, cheese, and even kombucha. During his visit, Barney spoke with staff about the growing interest in home brewing and winemaking. “People are getting into it now for creativity,” Bryan Johnson from Great Fermentations said, mentioning how accessible beer and wine have become and how individuals now want to create something unique at home.

At Great Fermentations, customers can start with basic kits and gradually advance their skills, making it simple for beginners to dive into the hobby. “We have anything from really basic setups to the ultimate setup with everything you need. It’s really simple to get started,” Johnson said.

The store has expanded beyond just beer and wine, offering kits and supplies for cheese-making and kombucha brewing as well. Kombucha, a fermented tea made with a SCOBY (Symbiotic Culture of Bacteria and Yeast), is popular for its health benefits, including probiotics. The staff explained that the store’s mission is to support local hobbyists and also expand their online presence to help people across the country.

Great Fermentations has seen continued growth in the homebrewing industry, and they are committed to supporting their customers in Indiana. “The future is helping to continue to grow home brewing and winemaking here in Indiana,” the representative added.

For anyone interested in starting a home brewing or winemaking hobby, Great Fermentations provides the equipment and guidance needed for both beginners and advanced enthusiasts. From unique wines like tomato wine to creative beers like seafood ale, the possibilities for experimentation are endless.