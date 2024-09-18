Barney Wood talks about the Model T Museum and historic collection

Barney Wood joined us to share details about the Model T Museum and its incredible collection. Open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum showcases a fascinating array of Model T Fords from 1908 to 1927, representing the entire span of the car’s production.

With over 40 vehicles on display, including one of the first Model Ts and one of the last, the museum also features a Pietenpol airplane, a vintage garage, a showroom, and a working machine shop. Visitors can explore early tools, machinery, and artifacts from the early 20th century, giving a glimpse into life during the Model T era.

A new addition to the museum is the Theater Room, which highlights Henry Ford and his lasting impact on American society. The museum also includes the Bruce McCalley Memorial Library and Research Center, along with an extensive gift and book shop for visitors to enjoy.

Take a look at the full interview above for more information!