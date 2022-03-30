Life.Style.Live!

Bartender mixes ‘American Stallion’ cocktail using Fuzzy’s Vodka

There’s a new Vodka cocktail in town, and it’s called the American Stallion!

Cory Robertson, Fuzzy’s Vodka regional manager, and Ashley Castoria, XGolf Plainfield bartender, joined us Wednesday to demonstrate how it’s made.

Fuzzy’s Vodka is an Indiana-made spirit, and for month of April, 20 percent of their gross profit will go to support the American Red Cross and Ukraine relief.





American Stallion Cocktail Recipe:

Ingredients:

Fuzzy’s Vodka

Lime Juice

Ginger Beer

Garnish with Lime and American flag

Server in Copper Mug

Cory – Regional Manager Fuzzy’s Vodka

Ashley – Bartender XGolf Plainfield

For more information visit, fuzzyvodka.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY FUZZY’S VODKA.