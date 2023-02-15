Life.Style.Live!

Bath Experts: Transform your bath and shower spaces

Steve Woodward, the President of Bath Experts, joined Wednesday’s Life.Style.Live! to share some information about the company.

Bath Experts is here for all your remodeling needs to provide you with the bathroom of your dreams. They’re 100% locally owned and operated. Woodward talked about the exclusive Jacuzzi Bath Remodel dealer, a wet space (tub and shower only) that only takes one day for installation.

For the month of February, they’re offering a “Home Show Special” that includes $1,000 off your tub or shower project and 18 months no interest or payments.

For more information, search @onedaybathexperts on Facebook and Instagram.