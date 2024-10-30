Bats are vital for ecosystems and agriculture, controlling mosquitoes and pollinating plants

Barney Wood recently explored the role bats play in the ecosystem, shedding light on the creatures’ essential contributions and debunking common misconceptions. While opinions on bats vary—some find them creepy, others cute—their importance is widely recognized, particularly as top night-flying insect predators. Bats help control mosquito populations, preventing potential “mosquito city” scenarios, as Wood put it.

Bats are mammals, not birds or reptiles, and are the only mammals capable of true flight. Unlike gliding animals like flying squirrels, bats propel themselves, thanks to their unique wing structure. Bats also play a significant role in agriculture by pollinating plants such as the agave, which is essential for tequila production—a fun fact Wood noted as adding extra value to the species’ importance.

One major threat to bats is white-nose syndrome, an invasive fungus believed to have been introduced by a caver. The fungus has severely impacted bat populations, with some areas experiencing up to 90% declines. To combat this, Wood recommended following decontamination protocols for caving gear and respecting bats’ winter hibernation to avoid disturbing them. For those interested in helping, installing a bat box can provide bats with a safe roosting spot, especially if placed near water and tree lines.

Bats also contribute to pollination and pest control, benefiting crops like corn and saving farmers up to $1 billion in pest management annually. Dr. Lisa, who joined Wood, emphasized the bats’ upside-down roosting behavior as part of their unique charm. Despite their mixed reputation, Wood underscored that bats are vital for biodiversity and agriculture.

For more information on bat conservation, as well as National Bison Day events at Efroymson Prairie at Kankakee Sands, visit the Nature Conservancy’s website at nature.org.