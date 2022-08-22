Life.Style.Live!

Battle of the backseat driver — Randall Newsome’s parenting skills tested as he ‘drives car full of kids’

by: Kayla Sullivan
Posted:

If you’re a parent, chances are your kid is, has been, or will be what’s known as a backseat driver. That’s someone who isn’t driving but tells the driver what to do.

Kayla Sullivan’s video on social media reports on this very real parenting struggle. She isn’t alone. Many parents deal with little backseat drivers screaming “go” at a red light or telling their parents to speed up.

On Monday’s “Kid-ing with Kayla” segment, we put Randall Newsome to the test. Can he concentrate on the driving simulator app while three “kids” are screaming at him in the backseat?

Is your kid a backseat driver? Kid-ing with Kayla helps people prepare for this unfortunate reality of parenting through a driving with kids simulation.

