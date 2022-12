Life.Style.Live!

Beat the cold with holiday cocktails from Brett Butler

Brett Butler, owner/operator of Alcomy LLC., joined us to make some holiday cocktails that are sure to warm your spirits.

He made a milk punch, which consists of your liquor of choice between whiskey or brandy, sugar, vanilla, and milk or your favorite non-dairy drink.

1 1/2 oz of whiskey

1 oz of sugar or Alcomy LLC old fashioned mix

1 tablespoon of vanilla

Milk

Garnish with nutmeg or cinnamon sticks

For more information on Alcomy LLC, click here.