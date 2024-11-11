Beauty expert Milly Almodovar shares tips for a radiant holiday glow during winter months

As the holiday season approaches, changes in the weather can bring unique challenges to daily beauty routines. Beauty expert Milly Almodovar shares her essential tips for maintaining that holiday glow in winter.

Almodovar’s first recommendation is a humidifier, which she calls a must-have for winter. “A humidifier is going to add moisture to the air, which helps keep your skin hydrated and your hair full of moisture,” she explained, emphasizing its importance as the air becomes drier.

For a radiant holiday look, Almodovar suggests Tree Hut’s limited edition holiday collection, Gemstone Glow. “This 20-piece collection includes foaming gel washes, shea sugar scrubs, and gift sets in scents like peppermint pearl and twinkling topaz,” she said, noting that they’re perfect for gifting or personal use. The collection is available at Target, Ulta, and Walmart.

To maintain clear skin during the cooler months, Almodovar recommends blemish-clearing pads as an affordable solution. These alcohol-free pads, priced under $10, feature 2% BHA along with witch hazel, Aloe Vera, and lemongrass to combat whiteheads and blackheads without drying out the skin.

For holiday hair care, Almodovar swears by V & Co Beauty’s hair products, which cater to all hair types and are designed to boost hydration, strength, and shine. “My favorite is the curly hair product, but they also have options for wavy, straight, and thickening,” she shared. Almodovar noted that the brand’s recent Marie Claire Beauty Award speaks to its effectiveness, with products priced at just $8 and available at Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

