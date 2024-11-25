Sherri French’s top beauty and self-care gift picks for the holiday season

The holiday season is in full swing, and for those still searching for the perfect gifts, beauty and self-care products are topping many lists. Sherri French, a beauty expert, highlights some standout items designed to make holiday shopping easier and more thoughtful.

First on the list is skincare, a category that’s always in demand. French emphasized the importance of maintaining a solid regimen, especially during the festive season. “I always want to have great skin, but I’m out and about more during the holidays,” she said. Among her recommendations is a day cream with Broad Spectrum SPF 20, which moisturizes while stimulating collagen production and addressing signs of aging. She also highlighted a cooling Vitamin A eye gel that combats puffiness and dark circles. For a complete regimen, these products are available at Sally Beauty stores.

Next, French turned to innerwear with Camo Flour, an elevated essentials brand made from bamboo cotton fabric. The sustainable and chemical-free material offers comfort and versatility, making it ideal for layering under holiday outfits. “It’s all-day comfort for any age,” she said, adding that her teenage daughters are fans of the brand. The collection includes tanks and underwear that can be machine-washed and dried, available online with a discount code for holiday shoppers.

For makeup enthusiasts, Stila Cosmetics’ holiday gift sets are an attractive option. French showcased the “Meet the Icons” set, which includes a variety of Stila’s cult-favorite products, such as a travel-size waterproof liquid eyeliner and a full-size extreme lash mascara. “These make great stocking stuffers,” she said, noting that Stila’s versatile products cater to a wide range of beauty needs. Gift sets can be purchased on the Stila Cosmetics website.

Another innovative addition is Stylish Secrets, a line of precision tools that simplify beauty routines. These tools include dual-tip applicators for blending and applying lashes, as well as nail tools for touch-ups and cuticle care. “These are great stocking stuffers,” French said, adding that the tools are available on Amazon with a discount.

Finally, French introduced L’Oréal Paris’ ColorSonic, a next-generation at-home hair color device. The ColorSonic automatically mixes and applies hair dye directly at the roots, offering a salon-quality experience with minimal mess. Available in over 20 shades, the device is reusable for touch-ups. “This is perfect for anyone looking to simplify at-home hair color,” she said, noting its availability at Target with a seasonal discount.

From skincare to haircare, French’s recommendations provide a mix of luxury and practicality, making it easier for shoppers to find thoughtful gifts this holiday season.