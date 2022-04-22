Life.Style.Live!

“Becky the Bakester” shows off homemade marshmallow goodies

Mother’s Day and Marshmallows!

It’s the PERFECT treat from Becky the Bakester– and now, Mother’s Day Gift Boxes are available for preorder!

Becky the Bakester is a licensed food service vendor in Hamilton County Indiana producing marshmallows and delicious confections out of a commercial kitchen in Carmel, Indiana. All treats are made from scratch using high-quality ingredients.

Becky the Bakester began in 2020 as a byproduct of the pandemic. Looking for daily stress-relief, Becky turned to her passion for baking to keep the Covid anxiety at bay. Becky spent the spring and summer of 2020 planning and recipe testing. She officially launched in September as a home-based vendor.

Becky’s menu has included a number of delicious items, such as gourmet marshmallows, chocolate confections, pies, and bread. Currently focusing on marshmallows, Becky is working to convince everyone how superior homemade marshmallows are to store bought ones.

To learn more, visit:

www.beckythebakester.com

https://www.facebook.com/beckythebakester

https://www.instagram.com/beckythebakester/