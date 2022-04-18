Life.Style.Live!

Beeline Beverage & Snack brings together food, fun, entertainment

There’s a special place in Fortville where you can laugh, smile, gather and make memories all while enjoying delicious snacks and drinks. They also often have special events from game night’s to open mic night’s and even an upcoming daddy daughter dance.

The Schulyer’s opened their music school on the second floor of a downtown Fortville building last year after getting the keys to the space downstairs on the same day. While they weren’t sure what to do with that part just yet, they knew it wouldn’t be dormant for long.

Krista Schuyler and her husband Zack Schuyler, co-owners of Beeline Beverage & Snack, joined us Monday to prepare a few of their tasty gourmet sodas, lattes and iced coffee.

You’re invited to Beeline Beverage & Snack to come in, top off, bring your family and enjoy the ride.

For more information, visit beelinebeverage.com.