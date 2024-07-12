Behind The Bricks: Concessions at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) is not just about racing; it’s also about providing great food and merchandise. With over 40 permanent concession stands, IMS is ready to serve fans year-round.

To offer race fans an inside look at the concession stand operations and insight into our non-profit fundraising opportunities, Zach Horrall, a social media specialist at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, joined us to share more.

On Indianapolis 500 Race Day alone, IMS has over 1,200 points of sale, including merchandise and other locations. But IMS cannot do it alone. This episode highlights IMS’s new concession vendor, Aramark, and their efforts to enhance the facility with a Grab ‘n Go station and executive chefs on site.

IMS also relies heavily on non-profit groups to help run and operate their concession stands. This partnership perfectly combines track staffing needs with community initiatives.

Non-profit groups that participate in these fundraising opportunities receive donations for their causes in return for their on-site support.

Race fans or organizations that want to get involved can learn more at IMS.com/Fundraising.