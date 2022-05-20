Life.Style.Live!

Behind the Bricks: Dario Franchitti reminisces on friendship with Dan Wheldon

It’s the second episode of a two-part feature on Dario Franchitti for this episode of Behind the Bricks! The three-time Indy 500 winner relives his second Indy 500 win in 2010 and his third and final win in 2012 that etched his name in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway history books forever after he edged out Takuma Sato in an unforgettable battle in Turn 1 on Lap 200.

Zach Horrall, Content Producer at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, joined us today to showcase the new episode and highlight the new exclusive content partnership between The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and WISH-TV.

New episodes of “Behind the Bricks” can now be found on the WISH-TV website and All Indiana Podcast Network. They are also released on the IMS social media channels and YouTube channel.

The 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is May 29. Tickets can be purchased here.

Be sure to follow Indianapolis Motor Speedway on their website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY.