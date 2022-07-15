Life.Style.Live!

Behind the Bricks: Exploring history of Brickyard Crossing

On the latest episode of “Behind the Bricks,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles gives race fans an inside look at the Brickyard Crossing golf course and some areas of the Racing Capital of the World that have never been shown to the public (or at least haven’t been in the public eye in decades).

From the old Speedway Motel to the popular post-Indy 500 hangout and a secret apartment above the clubhouse, this is an episode you cannot miss.

Zach Horrall, social media specialist for Indianapolis Motor Speedway, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” take us further behind this episode and the hidden gems of IMS.

IndyCar and NASCAR actions returns to the track for Brickyard Weekend on July 30-31. Tickets can be purchased here.

The “Behind the Bricks” series can now be viewed on WISHTV.com.

Also, be sure to follow Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.