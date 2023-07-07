Search
Behind The Bricks: How does it all come together?

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready to go behind the scenes with “Behind the Bricks” as we take you on an exclusive tour of the production process behind the pre-race ceremonies for the iconic Indianapolis 500. Social media specialist Zach Horrall and the team reveal the intricate planning and preparation that goes into creating a mock pre-race show for practice. From the drivers and pit crews to NBC Sports, everyone plays a vital role in ensuring a seamless and unforgettable experience for the 300,000+ spectators at the event and the millions of race fans watching from home. Part 1 of this behind-the-scenes series showcases the arrival of celebrities with honorary roles, fake driver introductions, extensive script rehearsals, and the construction of multiple stages used during the pre-race show.

But that’s just the beginning! Stay tuned for more as “Behind the Bricks” continues to unravel the magic behind the Indy 500 pre-race show. In upcoming episodes, viewers will get a closer look at the National Anthem performance, the iconic “Back Home Again,” the thrilling flyover, and the all-important command to start engines. This series offers an unprecedented glimpse into the meticulous planning and execution that makes the Indianapolis 500 a truly unforgettable experience for fans both at the track and around the world.

