Behind The Bricks: How does it all come together?

Get ready to go behind the scenes with “Behind the Bricks” as we take you on an exclusive tour of the production process behind the pre-race ceremonies for the iconic Indianapolis 500. Social media specialist Zach Horrall and the team reveal the intricate planning and preparation that goes into creating a mock pre-race show for practice. From the drivers and pit crews to NBC Sports, everyone plays a vital role in ensuring a seamless and unforgettable experience for the 300,000+ spectators at the event and the millions of race fans watching from home. Part 1 of this behind-the-scenes series showcases the arrival of celebrities with honorary roles, fake driver introductions, extensive script rehearsals, and the construction of multiple stages used during the pre-race show.

But that’s just the beginning! Stay tuned for more as “Behind the Bricks” continues to unravel the magic behind the Indy 500 pre-race show. In upcoming episodes, viewers will get a closer look at the National Anthem performance, the iconic “Back Home Again,” the thrilling flyover, and the all-important command to start engines. This series offers an unprecedented glimpse into the meticulous planning and execution that makes the Indianapolis 500 a truly unforgettable experience for fans both at the track and around the world.