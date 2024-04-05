Behind The Bricks: IMS Museum receives $89M renovation makeover

Located in the heart of motorsport history, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) Museum is in the midst of a makeover, backed by an $89 million campaign.

Set to reopen in April 2025, anticipation brews as fans await the unveiling of a revamped experience.

In an episode of Behind the Bricks, Doug, a longtime observer of the racing scene, takes his first steps into the stripped-down museum since its closure.

The museum’s overhaul is ambitious. Planned attractions include an immersive starting grid experience, a journey through Gasoline Alley’s history, and a STEAM classroom for educational engagement.

A notable change in this episode is the removal of the Skylight, aimed at protecting the museum’s artifacts from light damage.

Inside the museum, a dedicated team of 60 workers, sometimes reaching up to 100, is diligently crafting the new experience.

As the project progresses, the IMS Museum eagerly awaits its grand reopening, offering a fresh perspective on motorsport history for generations to come.