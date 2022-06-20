Life.Style.Live!

‘Behind the Bricks’ podcast covers family tradition of Grandstand Flags

On this episode of Behind the Bricks, a generational job is revealed as Dave and Mike Pool and their extended family raise the flags atop the Indianapolis Motor Speedway grandstands.

Since the late 1960s, these flags have flown at IMS when cars are on track to signify racing season, but how did it come about? And how did the Pool family get invited from St. Louis to raise the flags each year?

It’s all explained in the latest “Behind the Bricks” podcast hosted by IMS President Doug Boles.

For more information and to listen to the “Behind the Bricks” podcast, click here.

Be sure to follow Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.