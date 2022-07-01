Life.Style.Live!

‘Behind The Bricks’ podcast takes you behind the scenes at IMS, shares methods behind historic camera shots

On the latest episode of “Behind the Bricks,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles goes on a journey around the Racing Capital of the World to show you how NBC Sports and IMS photographers capture those historic images of the Indianapolis 500 and Brickyard Weekend through several TV and photo platforms located around, on top of, and below the iconic facility.

Zach Horrall, social media specialist for Indianapolis Motor Speedway, joined us Friday on “Life. Style. Live!” to share more about what goes into the great camera coverage of IMS races.

The “Behind the Bricks” series can now be viewed on WISHTV.com.

Zach’s Talking Points/Questions:

This was an area of IMS race fans have never been given access to. How did you come up with the idea to quite literally climb on top of the grandstands to show race fans where those television camera shots come from?

Doug was wearing a harness to reach some of these high-up places – this kind of stuff is no walk in the park for behind the scenes people, is it?

What’s coming up at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway that fans should be aware of?

Any inside look as to what’s coming next on Behind the Bricks?

