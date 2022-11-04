Life.Style.Live!

Behind the Bricks: Wildlife at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

by: Tierra Carpenter
Did you know the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while tucked inside the urban Town of Speedway, is home to at least 196 different plant species and 57 different animal species?

On the latest episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles will take you to the water, woods and beyond to highlight the wildlife that calls the Racing Capital of the World home.

Zach Horrall, Social Media Specialist at IMS, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss more about the history of the grandstands.

New episodes of “Behind the Bricks” can now be found on the WISH-TV website and All Indiana Podcast Network. They are also released on the IMS social media channels and YouTube channel. 

