Benefits of adopting a senior pet

November is National Adopt a Senior Pet Month and this is a good time to discuss the benefits of adopting an older pet versus a newer puppy or kitten.

Tom Dock of Noah’s Animal Hospital joined us Thursday on “Life.Style.Live!”

Making the decision to bring a new pet into your home will involve a lot of decisions, including the type of pet, the size of the pet, and even the age of the pet.

There’s no doubt that older or senior pets get overlooked in shelters. While there is no hard data, most shelters will report that senior pets often have only about a 25% adoption rate compared to 60% or higher for younger dogs and cats, puppies and kittens. Many prospective pet owners worry that an older pet is “too set in their ways” or maybe they get concerned about “teaching an old dog new tricks”.

The reality is that many older and senior pets can make wonderful companions for a wide variety of families. First-time pet owners may appreciate a pet who is already at its full size and weight. This helps avoid the “surprise” factor from a young Lab mix or Shepherd mix who ends up weighing as much as the owners!!

Older pet lovers may welcome a pet who is already house-trained or litterbox trained. This fact may also help families with kids who may be challenged to meet the needs of a younger dog who will need to learn that the bathroom is outside!

Many, but certainly not all older pets may have less demand for exercise than younger animals. Again, this may be a great fit for an older pet owner who can’t get out as much, but it should also be noted that acquiring a pet who needs a couple of walks each day is a great way for the PET OWNER to stay in shape too!

Older, more mature pets have often outgrown the extremely destructive phase that can be seen in younger dogs and cats. The calmer demeanor of senior pets is often welcomed by pet lovers.

Finally…as many people have told you, age is just a number, in fact, age is really energy! Many pets, especially smaller dogs and cats can live into their late teens and early twenties! So, a 10 or 11-year-old dog or cat may still have at least half of its life still ahead of them!!

So, when looking to add to your family, consider the benefits that a senior pet can bring!

Angel is estimated to be around 10-12 years old. She was confiscated and taken to a local shelter from a neglect case. She came to us with basically no fur and just skin and bones. Angel is absolutely precious and so sweet. She loves to be close to any person and wants to cuddle all the time. She does well with other dogs too.

Lulu is 12 years old, Boston terrier. She came to us from a local shelter after being found as a ‘stray’ and never claimed. Lulu also came in rough shape with missing fur and very overgrown nails. She has some mammary masses that we will have removed once her skin infection heals up enough to do so. She loves people and does well with other dogs. Lulu does have vision impairments but does well given the circumstances.

