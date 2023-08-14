Benjamin Harrison birthday bash

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is set to observe the 190th birthday of the 23rd U.S. President, Benjamin Harrison. On August 20, the site will offer free first-floor tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., inviting visitors to explore the Italianate Victorian family home constructed in 1875. This opportunity allows guests to gain insight into President Harrison’s life through his paintings, furniture, and political memorabilia.

Through reenactments, visitors will be transported to President Harrison’s era, witnessing portrayals of him and his family. A community singing of “Happy Birthday” to the President and complimentary birthday treats promise to enhance the engaging and interactive nature of the event.

President Harrison’s contributions extend beyond his birthday celebration. His involvement in civil rights and voting rights for African Americans, advancements in foreign relations, economic policies, and national park expansion provide ample topics for exploration.

Those interested in this unique experience can attend the event on August 20th between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. Visitors will have the chance to explore the historic residence, engage with reenactments, and be part of a celebration that connects the past with the present.

The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site stands as a National Historic Landmark, housing over 10,000 artifacts that chronicle American and presidential history.

Commemorate President Benjamin Harrison’s 190th birthday on August 20 at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. Immerse yourself in history, witness reenactments, and pay tribute to an influential President. This event provides an opportunity to engage with the past and appreciate a lasting legacy.