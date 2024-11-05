Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site offers unique voting experience on Election Day

On Election Day, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis serves as a unique polling location, welcoming voters to cast their ballots in the historic home of the 23rd president of the United States. President and CEO Charlie Hyde expressed the honor of hosting the voting center, noting the significance of allowing residents to participate in the democratic process at a place so deeply rooted in American history.

“It’s a great honor for us to be able to serve as a voting center for this election,” Hyde shared. Since 2015, the site has been a designated voting location, offering a historical ambiance that connects voters to the nation’s past while participating in a crucial civic duty.

In addition to voting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., visitors can experience a range of activities at the site. The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is commemorating the 150th anniversary of the construction of the Harrison residence, originally built in 1874 and 1875. To enhance the historic feel of the day, actors will portray Benjamin and Caroline Harrison, giving visitors a glimpse into the 1888 election and the life of the Harrisons during that period.

Hyde noted the importance of opening the Harrison home on Election Day, allowing the public to experience history firsthand. “Every election feels so contentious and so fraught,” he said, “but to be able to look back in history and to try to have that added context … has real relevance to conversations we’re having today.”

Tours of the home are available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include access to a significant collection of over 11,000 artifacts, with approximately 75-80% of the items on display being original to the Harrisons. While visitors are encouraged to check availability or book online, walk-ins are welcome as space allows.

For those interested, the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site offers a distinct combination of historical insight and civic engagement, making it a memorable stop for local voters.

For more information, visit bhpsite.org.