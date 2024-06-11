BE&O celebrates anniversary with a focus on empowering entrepreneurs

Business, Equity, and Opportunities (BE&O) is celebrating its anniversary, marking another year of informing, inspiring, and empowering local entrepreneurs and small business owners.

Scott Sander, the host of BE&O, highlighted the program’s unique approach. “We strive to inform, inspire, and empower local entrepreneurs and small business owners,” Sander said. The program distinguishes itself by focusing on conversations rather than traditional interviews. This format allows real people to share their experiences and expertise, helping others succeed. “These conversations are what put perspective on the content and bring it into focus,” he added.

BE&O features real people who are living their dreams and shares stories of how they achieved their success. The program also includes discussions with local business and community leaders, providing valuable information on available resources and how to find and utilize them.

The program’s goal is to offer resources that help businesses start, sustain, and succeed. By sharing firsthand experiences and practical advice, BE&O aims to create a supportive community for entrepreneurs in Indianapolis.

For more information on BE&O and to watch episodes, visit beoshow.com.