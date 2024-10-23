Betini Spirits founder helps get ‘Life.Style.Live!’ in the Halloween spirit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — BeTini Spirits is an award-winning, premium-crafted, luxury ready-to-drink cocktail brand designed to elevate spirits and make entertaining effortless.

BeTini Spirits Founder Julie Stevens is a passionate designer and serial entrepreneur.

With a signature aesthetic that balances beauty and function, Stevens’ design portfolio includes high-end residential & commercial spaces, unique glassware, custom golf products and innovative packaging, such as her most delicious creation, BeTini Spirits.

In addition to her accomplishments and accolades in the spirits business, Julie recently received the 100 Women to KNOW in America Award, presented by J.P. Morgan Chase.

The ever growing flavor profile of BeTini Sprits’ award-winning cocktails include; a delicious Pink Cranberry Vodka Martini, a mouth-watering Lemon Drop, a refreshing Appletini, an amazing Margarita, an irresistible Mojito and a fruity Tropical Sunset rum cocktail.

All available in BeTini’s signature frosted hour-glass 750ml bottle, they also sell mini four packs.

BeTini’s boozy cocktails are low-calorie at just 130 Tini calories per ounce, low-carb and gluten-free, and have won gold medals in various tasting competitions, across the country.

CEO and founder, Julie Stevens, stopped by the “Life.Style.Live!” set to share some Halloween inspired cocktail ideas.

A marshmallow ghost is a perfect topper for the drink, and a black sugar rim gives the glass a spooky feel.

BeTini is available online at www.betinispirits.com and in select retail stores nationwide.