Bev Hartig Foundation: Raising money to fight Huntington’s Disease

The Bev Hartig Huntington’s Disease Foundation, established in 2011, started to finance research endeavors uncovering a cure for Huntington’s Disease.

With a steadfast commitment to education, funding, and unwavering belief in the possibility of eradicating the disease, the Foundation set forth a three-pronged mission to tackle the complexities of Huntington’s Disease.

Today, Brett Butler, the founder of Alcomy LLC, joined us to share more about his involvement and dedication to the cause.

Alongside his commitment, Brett also shared a unique drink recipe he crafted, further enhancing the Foundation’s efforts to raise awareness and support for Huntington’s Disease research.

“The Bevertini”

1.5 oz. Vodka

1 oz. Orange liqueur

.5 oz. Fresh squeezed lemon juice

6-8 Fresh cranberries, heated slightly for muddling

3 Sprigs fresh rosemary

Splash Ginger Beer

Muddle the fresh cranberries, rosemary and lemon juice in a mixing shaker. Add the rest of the ingredients, ice and shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds until well chilled and emulsified. Double strain into a coupe or martini glass. Top with a splash of ginger beer, and garnish with fresh rosemary and a dehydrated mandarin.