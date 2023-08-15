Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo…it’s world princess week

Get ready to step into a world of magic, confidence, and inspiration as we introduce Emily Foley, the renowned Celebrity Style & Fashion Expert, joining us all the way from Atlanta. In perfect harmony with the new school year’s commencement, a captivating campaign is on the horizon—one that seeks to initiate a meaningful dialogue about the significance of aspirational Disney Princess characters and the value of living each day with mindfulness and self-assurance. Emily Foley, a powerhouse of insights and a super mom herself, has partnered with Disney to bring forth the “Wonder of Princess” celebration, a resplendent journey culminating in the grandeur of World Princess Week, scheduled from August 20th to 26th.

With a prestigious portfolio including contributions to publications like Allure, Glamour, Marie Claire, and InStyle.com, Emily Foley’s expertise has made her a sought-after voice in the world of fashion and lifestyle. As she graces the screen, she’ll delve into the heart of the “Wonder of Princess” campaign, elaborating on its essence and its role in nurturing confidence and self-esteem in young minds. Emily will divulge ways to empower the youth, helping them cultivate their inner strengths and stand tall. She’ll also highlight engaging accessories that can make the back-to-school experience more exciting for kids. The conversation will touch upon inspiring playtime activities and even extend to involve young adults and parents in the enchantment of Disney Princesses. For those eager to embark on this remarkable journey and immerse themselves in the charm of the Disney Princess realm, Emily will unveil the various ways to participate. Tune in to capture the magic!