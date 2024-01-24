BIBIBOP talks about gluten-free kitchen options

BIBIBOP, a GFFS Validated Gluten Free Safe Spot, takes pride in offering a menu entirely free of gluten, prepared in a dedicated gluten-free kitchen.

As a part of the Gluten Intolerance Group’s (GIG) program, GFFS ensures that each food service facility, including BIBIBOP, adheres to strict gluten-free standards.

The Validated Gluten Free Safe Spot logo symbolizes independent verification of quality, integrity, and purity in serving gluten-free food. BIBIBOP stands out as the only multi-unit restaurant group operating from a dedicated gluten-free kitchen.

Moreover, every restaurant is peanut-free, vegan-friendly, and MSG-free, using all-natural/all-white chicken, organic tofu, and cage-free eggs.

With over 50 locations across several states, including California, Washington, D.C., and more, BIBIBOP caters to diverse dietary needs, allowing patrons to create personalized bowls based on their restrictions and preferences.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, BIBIBOP remains committed to the well-being of its customers, teammates, and communities, providing healthy and affordable meals.

Excitingly, BIBIBOP anticipates opening 24 new restaurants this year.