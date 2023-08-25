Search
Bicentennial Unity Plaza opens in downtown Indianapolis

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Bicentennial Unity Plaza grand opening

Located in the heart of downtown Indianapolis, the Bicentennial Unity Plaza will serve as a beacon of unity, commemorating the City’s first 200 years while embracing the promise of a vibrant future. Cody Adams spoke with Danny Lopez from Pacers Sports & Entertainment about the exciting grand opening.

The plaza will become a focal point for gatherings, offering a space where all residents and visitors will be greeted by captivating landscapes & art installations and, of course, a basketball court for some friendly competition that will serve as an ice rink in the winter! 

Bicentennial Unity Plaza is officially open, following a Thursday morning ribbon-cutting ceremony at Gainbridge Fieldhouse that included Pacers Sports & Entertainment executives, elected officials, and community organizations. The Plaza will play host to a weekend of free public events that will involve food, live music, arts and crafts, and more. 

For more information on the Bicentennial Unity Plaza visit their website.

 

